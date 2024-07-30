TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER ATTENDS IRANIAN PRESIDENTS INAUGURATION CEREMONY

 Contact Us
Published July 30,2024
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old veteran reformist lawmaker and cardiac surgeon, defeated his conservative rival Saeed Jalili in a presidential runoff election on July 5. He was sworn in on Tuesday.

Early presidential election was held in Iran following the May 19 death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

In Tehran, Fidan also met his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov, and Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani.