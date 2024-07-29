United Airlines flight diverted to Washington after 'biohazard' emergency

A United Airlines flight was diverted after a "biohazard" on board caused crew members to vomit and passengers to request masks, according to a report.

Flight 2477 was bound for Boston from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday morning. However, it was forced to land early in Washington, DC, so the plane could undergo a "deep clean" after a passenger became ill, the New York Post reported on Monday.

The situation became so serious that both crew members and passengers started to feel unwell, leading the pilots to call for a diversion, as indicated by radio communications from the pilot.

The plane landed safely at Washington Dulles Airport, and none of the 155 passengers or six crew members needed medical assistance, the report said.