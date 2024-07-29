North Korean leader inspects evacuation of 5,000 residents amid floods

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the rescue operation launched over the weekend to evacuate around 5,000 residents amid floods in the country, state-run media reported on Monday.

Kim visited flood-hit areas in the Sinuiju city and Uiju county in the North Pyongan province bordering China on Sunday, according to the KCNA news agency.

The region had witnessed record downpours over the weekend as the water level in the Amnok River far exceeded the danger line.

Authorities mobilized helicopters and lifeboats as well as the maritime guard formation to respond to the situation.