China says will ‘further strengthen’ relations with Venezuela after Maduro reelected for 3rd term

China on Monday said it will "further strengthen" relations with Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was reelected for a record third term, state media reported.

Extending congratulations to the 61-year-old leader of the oil-rich South American nation, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said: "China highly values the development of bilateral relations" with Maduro, according to the daily Global Times.

Beijing is "eager to collaborate with Venezuela to further strengthen their all-weather strategic partnership, aiming to benefit both nations' people," said Lin.

Maduro was declared winner of Venezuela's presidential election, securing 51% of the vote against 44% received by opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The announcement was made early on Monday by Elvis Amoroso, head of the electoral authority, who said the results are based on 80% of voting stations.

In his victory speech, Maduro said that his reelection will bring peace and reiterated that fascism "will not happen" in the country.

"The voice of peace triumphed, and in Venezuela there will be peace, peace and peace for our country," he said.

The opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado, has rejected the results, claiming that the results announced by the CNE do not correspond to the votes cast.