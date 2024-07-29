2 more PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq

Türkiye's intelligence on Monday "neutralized" two PKK/KCK terrorists preparing to attack the operation zone of Turkish troops in northern Iraq.

According to information obtained from security sources, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) determined that senior leaders of the terror group gave orders to target the Turkish armed forces' operation area in Hakurk region.

The orders were given by the terrorists Vesile Duran, codenamed Ronahi Dilhvin, and Dilan Oklu, codenamed Arin Tolhildan, who are wanted for terror crimes.

MIT "neutralized" the duo in a precise operation carried out in Hakurk, according to security sources.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Duran joined the PKK/KCK terrorist organization in 2014, crossed into northern Iraq in 2015, received armed training, and began operating in the region.

Oklu, who was included in armed actions by the terror group at the age of 15 in 2014, was the sister of Vedat Oklu, codenamed Tolhildan Zevki, a PKK/KCK member who was "neutralized" in 2019.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK— listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







