Archbishop condemns Paris Olympics' 'insulting' Last Supper parody

Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, who also serves as an adjunct secretary of the Holy See's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has joined a growing chorus of protesters condemning a controversial segment of the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony that parodied Leonardo da Vinci's iconic 'Last Supper.'

Drag queens parodied Leonardo da Vinci's rendition of the Last Supper, Jesus Christ's final meal with his disciples.

The Catholic Church has deemed the reinterpretation of the biblical scene as deeply offensive.

Archbishop Scicluna expressed his dismay in a social media post on Saturday, revealing that he had communicated his distress to the French ambassador to Malta.

He urged others to follow his example and convey their objections.

"The gratuitous insult to the Eucharist during the opening ceremony has caused immense disappointment among many Christians," Scicluna stated.

His sentiments were echoed by the Catholic Church in France, with the Conference of French Bishops releasing a statement condemning the segment. "This ceremony has unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we very deeply deplore."