Heat wave triggers orange alert in 13 French regions

A child plays in a fountain during a heatwave in Montpellier, southern France, on July 19, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

A heat wave triggered Sunday an orange alert in 13 regions of France.

The French Meteorological Service, Meteo France, issued a warning regarding the high temperatures expected to affect regions, including Savoie, Landes, Gironde, Dordogne, Gers, Lot, Haute-Garonne, Tarn, and Haute-Corse.

It was noted that the heat, which will predominantly affect the south of the country, will also spread to northern regions.

Temperatures are expected to range between 35C (95F) and 38C (100F) at the beginning of the week and are predicted to persist until July 31.

Weather forecasts suggest that Europe is experiencing its hottest summer yet.

The impact of these conditions on the Olympic Games in Paris, which will continue until August 11, has been a topic of concern.























