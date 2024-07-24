U.S. SANCTIONS ENTITIES IN CHINA SUPPORTING NORTH KOREAS BALLISTIC MISSILE, SPACE PROGRAMS

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it imposed sanctions on multiple entities based in China that are supporting North Korea's ballistic missile and space programs.

A network of six individuals and five entities based in China were sanctioned that are involved in the procurement of items supporting the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK), or North Korea's, programs.

The DPRK has continued to conduct launches using ballistic missile technology, despite violating multiple UN Security Council resolutions, including a recent failed effort to place a military satellite into orbit in late May, it said in a statement.

North Korea has also supplied ballistic missiles to Russia, which continues to target civilian population centers and infrastructure in Ukraine, sustaining Russia's war, it added.

"The DPRK's continued development and proliferation its of ballistic missile technologies—in violation of UN sanctions—is both irresponsible and destabilizing for both the region and the international community," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

"The United States remains committed to using our tools to enforce these international sanctions, including disrupting the illicit procurement networks that provide key inputs for these technologies and holding accountable those who seek to enable these activities," he added.