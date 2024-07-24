Norway joins EU to sanction illegal Israeli settlers, organizations

The Norwegian government on Wednesday joined the European Union (EU) in imposing sanctions against extremist illegal Israeli settlers in Palestinian territory and the West Bank, including freezing their financial assets and restricting their travel to the country.

The announcement came after the EU decided on July 15 to impose sanctions against five Israeli individuals and three organizations for their involvement in serious human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank, in addition to existing sanctions.

The illegal Israeli settlers and organizations are also accused of obstructing humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The financial funds of illegal Israeli extremist settlers will be frozen, and their movements will be restricted, while the organizations' funds will also be frozen. The EU implemented similar measures in April, and the Nordic countries followed suit.

"The Israeli settlements on occupied land are illegal. The organizations and individuals who are now listed are behind serious human rights abuses against Palestinians, but unfortunately, settlers are rarely prosecuted by the Israeli authorities.

"Violent crime must always have consequences, and we are now introducing sanctions against extremist settlers," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

Israel's continued presence in occupied territory, which violates international law, "must end," Eide said, adding that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) clarified that Tel Aviv is required to cease all settler activity and evacuate settlers from the occupied area.

Since Israel launched its brutal war on Gaza, almost 1,400 people have been displaced from the West Bank due to violence by illegal Israeli settlers, who also restricted Palestinians' movements.

"The increasing transfer of control over the West Bank from military to civilian Israeli authorities, and the displacement of Palestinians from large areas of the West Bank as a result of settlement violence and house demolitions are deeply worrying. We have condemned these decisions to expand the settlements," Eide said.

Palestinians are increasingly exposed to threats and violent attacks from illegal Israeli settlers.

Tel Aviv recently announced the construction of over 6,000 new housing units in Israeli settlements, as well as the decision to confiscate large Palestinian lands by converting 12.7 square kilometers (7.9 square miles) of West Bank land into "state property," according to the Oslo statement.