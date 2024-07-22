UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round draw held

The draw for the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League's 2024-25 season was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

Fenerbahce will face France's Lille if the Turkish club eliminate Switzerland's Lugano in the second qualifying round.

On Tuesday, Fenerbahce will visit Lugano in a first leg match. The tie's second leg will be played in Istanbul on July 30.

The third qualifying round first legs will be played on August 6-7, with the second legs on August 13.

Here are the matchups:

- League path

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Lille (France) vs. Lugano (Switzerland) / Fenerbahce (Türkiye)

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) / Partizan (Serbia) vs. Rangers (Scotland)

Salzburg (Austria) vs. Twente (Netherlands)

- Champions path

Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) / Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Ludogorets (Bulgaria) / Dinamo Minsk (Belarus)

NK Celje (Slovenia) / Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs. APOEL (Greek Cypriot Administration) / Petrocub (Moldova)

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) / Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) vs. FCSB (Romania) / Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

Malmo (Sweden) / Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) vs. PAOK (Greece) / Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Santa Coloma (Andorra) / Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Ferencvaros (Hungary) / The New Saints (Wales)

Panevezys (Lithuania) / Jagiellonia Bialystok (Poland) vs. Bodo/Glimt (Norway) / RFS (Latvia)