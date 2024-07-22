U.S.' Blinken to head to Asia to show ‘America is all in on the Indo-Pacific’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will depart for a trip to the Indo-Pacific region this week, with stops in Vietnam, Laos, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, and Mongolia, said State Department on Monday.

The visit between July 24-Aug. 3 will mark his 18th trip to the Indo-Pacific region since becoming Secretary, and will reaffirm the importance of the work the U.S. does with its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific to "advancing security and prosperity and facilitating a shared vision for a free and open region," Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The Secretary will further underscore the United States' enduring commitment to deepening and expanding ties to unprecedented levels and creating mutually reinforcing relationships to tackle today's greatest challenges," Miller said.

Blinken's first stop is Vietnam, where he will attend the funeral of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trọng and offer condolences to the people of Vietnam, he added.

In Japan, Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Japanese Defense Minister Kihara Minoru for a Foreign and Defense Ministerial (2+2) Dialogue, according to Miller.

Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters that the message of the visit is that "America is all in on the Indo-Pacific."

"I think from day one of this administration we have significantly and dramatically stepped up our engagement. We've strengthened our allied and partner relationships across the region, including with many of the partners with whom we'll be engaging on this trip," he said.

"The United States has been an Indo-Pacific power for more than a century and will remain so going forward. So I think that message will come through loud and clear," he added.