U.S. Vice President Harris, poised for presidential run, maintains strong support for Israel

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is poised to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, continues to express unwavering support for Israel's security.

Harris, known for her firm stance on U.S.-Israel relations, has consistently advocated for robust and unwavering security support for Israel, a position she maintained even after Israel's violent attacks that resulted in massacres in Gaza following Hamas action on Oct. 7.

Following an Iranian attack on Israel in April, she underscored the U.S.'s steadfast support for Israel's security, condemning such aggressions and affirming their alliance.

During the Munich Security Conference in February, she voiced her support for a two-state solution, a longstanding U.S. foreign policy goal aimed at achieving peace and security for both Israel and Palestine. She emphasized that this approach is a viable pathway within the global system for both nations.

As international pressure mounted on the U.S. administration regarding Israel's actions, she delivered a speech in March about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. She highlighted the severe hunger crisis and urged Israel to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

In an interview with CBS News, Harris differentiated between the Israeli government and its people, stressing that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal security.

She reiterated this sentiment in an interview with ABC News in March, warning against a large military operation in the Rafah region, pointing out the lack of safe places for the 1.5 million people directed there.

"We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake. Let me tell you something: I have studied the maps. There's nowhere for those folks to go," she said.

In a June interview, she acknowledged the humanitarian sentiments behind the Gaza protests in the U.S., even though she rejected some of the protestors' statements.

Harris is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will be visiting the U.S. this week.

KAMALA HARRIS' HUSBAND FOCUSES ON FIGHTING ANTISEMITISM



Her husband, Doug Emhoff, a lawyer and grandson of Polish Jewish immigrants, has turned his attention to combating antisemitism in the U.S. since Harris took office in 2021.

Emhoff, who goes by the title "Second Gentleman," has increased his engagement with the Jewish community and informally advises President Biden on antisemitism.

The U.S. media has speculated that if Harris wins the presidency, he will be the first "First Gentleman" and the first Jewish spouse of a president.

According to the UK-based Jewish Chronicle, he serves as an informal advisor to Biden on antisemitism issues.