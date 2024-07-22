Bulgaria works on new arms package for Ukraine

Bulgaria is working on a new arms package for Ukraine, said the country's caretaker Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov on Monday.

Proposed military aid for Ukraine, comprising surplus ammunition and equipment from the Bulgarian army, is ready for review and will very soon be submitted for the cabinet's approval, he revealed when he spoke to press after the Bulgaria Atlantic Club's meeting in the capital city of Sofia, according to state-run BTA news agency.

More precisely, the package includes only small arms and artillery shells, excluding any financial support, he noted.

Noteworthy that Zapryanov stressed the package would involve a compensation agreement with an allied nation, providing cash for Bulgarian Armed Forces' modernization endeavors.

"Government has not yet decided on the timing of dispatch of new aid to Ukraine. The decision will require coordination with allied nations and Ukrainian authorities, followed by securing the necessary logistics," he also said.

Also speaking at the same meeting, caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized, "Bulgaria is actively working to improve the deterrence and defense capabilities on the eastern flank, meeting its obligations effectively."