Israeli finance minister slams US sanctions as ‘fatal blow’

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Sunday called potential US sanctions against him over illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank a "fatal blow to Israeli sovereignty."

"This is an unfortunate decision stemming from internal political needs of those who claim to lead the world's largest democracy," said Smotrich, who leads the far-right Religious Zionism Party.

Reports emerged that the White House was considering sanctions against Smotrich due to his efforts to promote illegal settlement activities in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli Channel 7.

"Imposing sanctions on an elected official and senior government minister for his governmental and democratic activities on behalf of his voters constitutes a fatal blow to Israeli sovereignty and bilateral relations, with severe consequences in many areas," he said.

Smotrich insisted that his duty is to "strengthen Israel's grip on parts of the homeland in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and prevent the establishment of a state that would endanger Israel's existence," he said.

The far-right minister downplayed the importance of Western sanctions, calling American and European penalties "a passing shadow and dust."

Smotrich said he discussed the issue of US sanctions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that "matters will be clarified (to the American side) unequivocally."

Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington on Monday morning, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday and address the US Congress on Wednesday, according to a statement from his office.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive that killed nearly 39,000 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 578 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in an advisory opinion on Friday declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."







