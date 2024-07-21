Gaza refugee camp attacked 63 times by Israel in a week, authorities say

The collapsed minaret of Abdullah Azzam mosque leans against a house after the mosque was hit by an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, July 17, 2024. (REUTERS)

The Israeli army bombarded the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip 63 times in a week, killing at least 91 people and injuring 251 others, local authorities said on Sunday.

"More than 75% of the victims were admitted to hospitals with burns due to Israel's use of thermal and chemical weapons," Gaza's government media office said in a statement.

The Nuseirat refugee camp is one of the most densely populated camps in Gaza, currently housing 250,000 residents and displaced people.

The media office held Israel and the U.S. administration "fully responsible for the continued massacres against the displaced and civilians."

It called on the international community, the UN, and international organizations to "pressure the Israeli occupation and the U.S. administration to stop the genocide and halt the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip."

At least two million people have been displaced by Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since last Oct. 7, as per the office.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















