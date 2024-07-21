Kremlin says following developments after Biden withdraws from presidential race

 Contact Us
Following Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race in the United States, the Kremlin has said it will "closely monitor" the situation.

Published July 21,2024
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (REUTERS File Photo)

The Kremlin said Sunday it is following developments after U.S. President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

"The election is still four months away. And it's a long time, during which a lot can change. We need to pay attention, follow what will happen and go about our business," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Life.ru news outlet. 

On Sunday, Biden dropped out of the U.S. presidential election, which will be held on Nov. 5. 

Biden offered his "full support and endorsement" for Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as presidential candidate. 

His candidacy has been in the spotlight following his dismal performance against former President Donald Trump in a presidential debate late last month.

Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin amid rising calls for Biden to withdraw from the race.