Biden was 'not fit to run' for president: Trump

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Van Andel Arena on July 20, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (AFP Photo)

Joe Biden was "not fit to run" and "is certainly not fit to serve" as president, his Republican rival Donald Trump said Sunday, after the U.S. leader said he was dropping out of the White House race.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve -- And never was! ... We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump posted on his Truth Social network shortly after Biden's announcement.

























