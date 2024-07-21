Erdoğan: Israel must face consequences for inhumane actions in Gaza Strip

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held an interview with journalists on the plane during his return from a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).



Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his comments:

"Israel must face the consequences for its actions severe enough to deter anyone from considering such cruelty again.



I hope last week's ICJ opinion, previous ones not implemented by Israel, will bring awakening in the international community.



The US administration should pressure Israel, withdraw support for 'murderer Netanyahu' and his associates to end oppression in Gaza.



Complicity in massacres in Israel would serve neither Greek Cypriots nor Greece."