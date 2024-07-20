Dozens of rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel - army

The Israeli military on Saturday said that around 45 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, including the Upper Galilee and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The first barrage of some 30 rockets targeted the northern Golan Heights, at 3:35 p.m. local time, the Israeli military said in a statement on X.

The army noted that air defenses "intercepted several rockets, while the rest fell in open areas."

Firefighters are working to extinguish several fires that broke out in the area and no casualties were reported, it added.

Another barrage of 10 rockets was fired at the Western Galilee and some five rockets were fired at the Upper Galilee shortly before 4:00 p.m., the military said.

The newspaper Israel Hayom reported that "damage occurred to a factory in Kibbutz Amir (east of Kiryat Shmona) which had not evacuated its residents in the Finger of the Galilee area, due to a rocket falling from Lebanon."

For its part, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, said: "We launched a barrage of rockets from southern Lebanon targeting the command post of the 300th Brigade - Shomera in the western sector of the Upper Galilee in northern occupied Palestine."

It said that this attack was in "response to the Zionist massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip."







