Turkish Armed Forces organize parade in Northern Cyprus

Over the weekend, the Turkish Armed Forces led a celebratory parade in the Girne province of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to mark 50th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation. The event featured an impressive display of 50 ships, as well as three maritime patrol planes, nine helicopters, and two types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Published July 20,2024
The Turkish Armed Forces on Saturday organized a parade in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation. 

A parade, held in the Girne province, involved 50 ships, including the TCG Anadolu ship, three maritime patrol planes, nine helicopters, a Bayraktar TB-3 unmanned aerial vehicle and a Bayraktar Kizilelma unmanned aerial vehicle.

Turkish Stars Aerobatic Team also made a demonstration flight in the skies of Girne as part of the commemoration.

The island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the island led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983. 

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.  