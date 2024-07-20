YEMENS HOUTHIS SAY PREPARED FOR LONG WAR WITH ISRAEL

The Supreme Political Council of Yemen's Houthi movement said on Saturday there would be an "effective response" to Israeli airstrikes on Hodeidah port.

Israel's military said Israeli fighter jets had struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hodeidah port in Yemen in response to hundreds of attacks carried out against Israel in recent months.



Houthis will not hesitate in attacking "vital targets" in Israel, a military spokesman for the movement said on Saturday after Israel carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.



Houthis said they are prepared for a long war with Israel, hours after Israeli jets struck at the militia-controlled coastal city of Hodeidah in the west of the war-ravaged country.



"The armed forces will not stop their operations supporting our brothers in Gaza whatever the consequences, and with God's support are preparing themselves for a long war with this enemy," Houthi military spokesman Yehya Saree said in a televised statement.







