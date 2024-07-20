ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES TARGET YEMENS HODEIDAH IN RESPONSE TO TEL AVIV ATTACK

A series of Israeli strikes targeted the Yemeni rebel-held port city of Hodeidah Saturday, said an AFP correspondent and Huthi-run media, which reported a fuel depot in the port had been hit.

Israel's military said Israeli fighter jets had struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hodeidah port in Yemen in response to hundreds of attacks carried out against Israel in recent months.

The strikes came a day after a Houthi drone attack penetrated Israel's vaunted air defences and killed a civilian in a Tel Aviv apartment building, drawing Israeli threats of retaliation.



Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday that Israel struck the Houthis in Yemen in order to send a message after they harmed an Israeli citizen.



"The fire that is currently burning in Hodeidah, is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear," Gallant said in a statement. "The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required."