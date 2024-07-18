Russia could deploy nuclear-tipped missiles in response to U.S. decision to station weapons in Germany

Russia on Thursday refused to rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear-tipped missiles in response to a U.S. decision to station long-range cruise missiles in Germany.

Speaking to journalists in Moscow about the U.S. plan to deploy Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Germany starting in 2026, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Russia will respond to any steps taken by the U.S. to enhance its nuclear missile capacity.

"We must be prepared for various scenarios, including negative ones," he said.

Asked if Russia might place nuclear-tipped missiles in some regions as a countermeasure, Ryabkov responded: "I do not rule out any option."

He emphasized Russia will decide "what, where, and when" to deploy based on the overall capacity of NATO countries.

"This is not a threat to anyone. It is important to find the most effective option, including in terms of cost, to respond to changing challenges," he explained.

Ryabkov also criticized Western countries for escalating tensions. "This is a sad situation, but it will not deter us from fulfilling our tasks to ensure our security along the entire perimeter of Russia's borders, including our air defense zone," he said.

A joint statement by the U.S. and Germany on July 10 announced the deployment of Tomahawk cruise missiles and other long-range weapons to Germany, starting in 2026. The last deployment of such long-range weapons by the U.S. to Germany was in the 1990s.

Russia had earlier warned that the move could lead to a Cold War-style "direct confrontation."