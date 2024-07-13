Israeli PM Netanyahu says 'no certainty' that Hamas military chief was killed in Al-Mawasi strike

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday his government had "no certainty" that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in a strike that killed dozens of displaced Gazans.

"Israel attacked Gaza today in an attempt to eliminate Mohammed Deif and his deputy, Rafa Salama," Netanyahu told a press conference hours after the attack on Al-Mawasi, a designated safe zone in Gaza's south sheltering displaced Palestinians.

"There is no certainty that the two were eliminated," he added.

According to the health ministry in the conflict-hit territory, 90 people were killed and 300 wounded in the strike on Al-Mawasi, near the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Israel had designated the area a safe zone and told civilians in other areas in Gaza to go there for safety.

Netanyahu described Deif, head of the Hamas military wing, as "the planner and leader" of the October 7 attack that set off the Gaza war.

"The elimination of the heads of Hamas advances the achievement of all our objectives," said the right-wing premier who faces mounting opposition to the conduct of the war.







