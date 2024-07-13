4 more Israeli soldiers left injured by rockets fired by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon

Four Israelis were injured on Saturday by rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards the settlement of Kiryat Shmona and several surrounding areas.

"Some four Israeli soldiers were injured, one seriously, during a rocket attack fired from southern Lebanon towards the city of Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding areas," Israeli Army Radio reported.

Earlier in the day, sirens sounded in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona and the nearby areas of Margaliot and Beit Hillel.

Fears have grown of a full-fledged war between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group following an exchange of cross-border attacks.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 38,000 people since October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.









