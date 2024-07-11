Ukraine, Romania sign security cooperation deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis signed an agreement on security cooperation on Thursday.

"We have set out specific points of cooperation to strengthen security in the Black Sea region. Ukraine will receive the Patriot system and support for our defense industry from Romania," Zelensky said on X.

He added that Romania will also assist in F-16 training center for Ukrainian pilots.

According to the agreement, Romania will assist Ukraine in demining the Black Sea and provide support through EU and NATO tools.

The deal also includes a 24-hour emergency response mechanism in case of "renewed Russian aggression" against Ukraine or significant escalation.