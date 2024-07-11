Türkiye, UK can take 'new steps' to improve ties: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Thursday for the first time in the U.S.

During a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the last day of a NATO summit in Washington, Erdoğan and Starmer discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, according to the Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Stressing that in the new period, Türkiye and the UK can take "new steps" to improve relations in all areas, Erdoğan said his country wishes the "positive course in relations" would continue to increase.

It was the first face-to-face meeting between Erdoğan and Starmer after he became prime minister last week when his Labour Party won the House of Commons by a landslide, capturing 412 of the chamber's 650 seats.