U.S. announces new $225 million security aid package for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The U.S. announced a new $225 million security aid package for Ukraine on Thursday following a meeting between President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington.

The package includes a Patriot missile battery to bolster Ukraine's air defenses against Russia's continued attacks.

"We will deploy this new assistance as quickly as possible to bolster Ukraine's defense of its territory and its people. As President Biden has made clear, the United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to stand with Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

It also includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), more 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, among other munitions.

During the meeting, Biden told Zelensky: "We will stay with you, period."