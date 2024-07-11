Norway pledges nearly $100 million for air defense in Ukraine

The Norwegian government announced Thursday it will provide Kyiv with 1 billion Norwegian kroner ($94 million) to boost air defense systems in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainians need more air defense to protect the population against Russian bombs and missiles," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

The move comes after Moscow was accused of hitting the largest children's hospital in Kyiv with a cruise missile Monday which killed 43 victims, including children. Nearly 200 others were injured in the attack.

Russia has repeatedly denied striking the hospital and alleged a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile was responsible.

"The brutal attacks we have seen this past week show why it is so vital for the Ukrainians to have greater protection from Russian air attacks. In cooperation with Germany, Norway will donate a compete IRIS-T air defense battery to Ukraine this autumn," said Store.

For Kyiv, support for air defense has been a top priority.

"The Ukrainians themselves have the best insight into what is needed, so we are in close contact with Ukraine when determining how we should target our support to the country," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide was quoted in the statement.

In addition, the Nordic country is providing funds for the international effort to repair and maintain air defense equipment in Ukraine. The support is being carried out via third countries, according to the statement.

Norway is a major contributor to Ukraine's air defense and the developer of the NASAMS air defense system.

"A great deal of excellent work is being done in the three coalitions that Norway has chosen to give priority. One of the most important things we can do in the air defense coalition is get military equipment to Ukraine quickly," Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in the statement.

Oslo has designated that up to 4 billion Norwegian kroner under the Nansen Support Program for Kyiv will be used to fund air defense measures through 2024.

The government confirmed that a large part of the funding will be channeled to Germany's Immediate Action for Air Defense initiative to quickly enhance Ukraine's air defense systems.