Work on revitalization of Black Sea grain deal started: Turkish President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday that work has begun to revitalize the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Erdoğan and Zelensky met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and regional and global issues.

Türkiye continues its efforts to end the conflict that began in February 2022 with a just peace, Erdoğan told Zelensky during a closed-door meeting.

Erdoğan said Ankara is ready for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.

Zelensky said he had a "productive meeting" with Erdoğan and appreciated his "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



CONFERENCE TO BE HELD IN TÜRKİYE



"President Erdoğan noted Ukraine's efforts to bring our people back home. He especially appreciated the return of Crimean Tatars and expressed gratitude for these efforts.

"I assured him that our team will continue this work. We are preparing to hold a conference in Türkiye focused on food security and freedom of navigation as part of the implementation of the Peace Summit decisions," he added.

Ankara has time and again urged Kyiv and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022.

Those efforts led to a landmark grain deal in 2022, but Moscow did not extend the agreement after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.























