NATO Summit Communiqué: 2026 summit to be held in Türkiye

The NATO 75th Anniversary Leaders' Summit concluded with the announcement that Türkiye will host the 2026 summit and the 2025 Informal Foreign Ministers Meeting. The communiqué, released after the summit in Washington, D.C., also confirmed the Netherlands as the host for the 2025 summit.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 11,2024
