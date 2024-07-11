NATO Summit Communiqué: 2026 summit to be held in Türkiye

The first day of the NATO 75th Anniversary Leaders' Summit has concluded. The communiqué released announced that the 2026 summit will be held in Türkiye. Additionally, the 2025 Informal Foreign Ministers Meeting will also take place in Türkiye.

2026 SUMMIT IN TÜRKİYE

Furthermore, the 2025 Informal Foreign Ministers Meeting will also be held in Türkiye.






