'Israeli government seizing land in West Bank,' says EU foreign policy chief

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank as "worse than ever," saying the Israeli government is seizing land in the West Bank.

In a statements to the press after attending the NATO Leaders' Summit in Washington, Borrell highlighted the deteriorating conditions on the ground, calling the situation "unbearable."

Borrell's comments come at a time of heightened tension and international concern over the actions of the Israeli government in the West Bank.

He specifically criticized the recent land seizures by Israel, stating: "The Israeli government is seizing land in the West Bank. I am sure the G7 ministerial meeting will condemn this seizing of land-which is against international law-by the Netanyahu government."

Borrell emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that Israel has declared the largest portion of the West Bank as "Israeli land" since the Oslo Accords.

This move undermines the prospects for peace and violates international law, Borrell said.

Additionally, he pointed out that Israel has been withholding tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority, exacerbating the financial strain on the region.

Borrell called for immediate international intervention, stressing the need for a multifaceted approach to address the crisis. "I think the voice of humankind has to prevail: to release hostages, to cease fire, to provide humanitarian support to the people in need in Gaza, and to look for a political solution based on the two-state solution," he asserted.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Over 38,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.