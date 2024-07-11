Erdoğan: We will not forget Srebrenica to prevent similar atrocities

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that the Srebrenica genocide stands as a dark stain in human history, stating, "We will not forget Srebrenica and we will not let it be forgotten, to ensure that similar atrocities do not occur anywhere in the world."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video message to the commemoration ceremony held on the 29th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. Here are the key points from Erdoğan's statements:

"My dear Bosnians, esteemed mothers, and families of martyrs, my dear brothers and sisters, I greet you with my heartfelt feelings, respect, and affection.

Today, we mark the 29th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, a black mark in human history. On this sorrowful day, I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving families of our martyrs and all our Bosniak brothers and sisters on behalf of myself and my nation."

"WE WILL NOT FORGET SREBRENICA AND WE WILL NOT LET IT BE FORGOTTEN"

We remember the wisdom and painful truth in the words of Bosnia and Herzegovina's first President, the great thinker and statesman, the late Alija Izetbegović: "Do not forget the genocide, because forgotten genocide repeats." We will not forget Srebrenica and we will not let it be forgotten to ensure that similar atrocities do not occur anywhere in the world. May the souls of our martyrs rest in peace and their places be in paradise. May God honor all our martyrs with His paradise and grace.

We are aware that the pain of our mothers and brothers who lost their loved ones in Srebrenica remains as fresh as if it were yesterday. Every July 11th, I pray to God for patience for the families of our martyrs and our Bosniak brothers and sisters whose pain is renewed.

"THE PEOPLE OF PALESTINE ARE SUBJECTED TO SIMILAR BRUTALITY IN GAZA"

As you know, the resolution to declare July 11 as the International Day of Commemoration of the Srebrenica Genocide, co-sponsored by Türkiye, was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on May 23. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this decision from its preparation to its adoption.

We believe that this decision should serve as a lesson to prevent a darkness similar to the Srebrenica genocide from repeating anywhere in the world. However, today the people of Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories are subjected to similar brutality to that experienced in Srebrenica 29 years ago. International institutions and organizations are merely watching the massacre of approximately 40,000 innocent people, including 16,000 children, just as they did 29 years ago.

"THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE BARBARITY IN GAZA WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE SOONER OR LATER"

The entire world is undergoing a test of humanity and sincerity. Let it be known that those responsible for the barbarity in Gaza will be held accountable before international law, just as they were in Srebrenica. Türkiye will continue to do everything in its power to ensure justice and hold the perpetrators of the massacre accountable.

Despite international court rulings, we deplore those who still deny the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina and glorify war criminals. We also follow with concern the attacks and harassment against people who returned to their homes after the war. We expect local authorities to fulfill their responsibilities to ensure that every citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina, regardless of their ethnic background, feels safe where they live.

"WE WILL ALWAYS SUPPORT BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA"

To maintain lasting peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, we must completely leave behind all hate speech and seek ways to spread the culture of peace, tolerance, and reconciliation. Our most sincere wish is for an internal reconciliation encompassing all segments in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Everyone must remember that no one gains from conflict and tension. Türkiye will continue to do its part to transform Bosnia and Herzegovina into a basin of stability, peace, and prosperity. We will always maintain our unconditional support for the territorial integrity, political unity, and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

I ask you to keep your spirits high. As I conclude my remarks with these thoughts, I once again pray for God's mercy on the Srebrenica martyrs and bow with respect before their sacred memory. May God bless you all."











