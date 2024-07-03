U.S. says it welcomes 'dialogue in good faith' over planned talks with Venezuela

The U.S. State Department said it welcomes dialogue in good faith in response to remarks by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who said that talks with the U.S. would resume next Wednesday.

"We, of course, welcome dialogue in good faith and we support the Venezuelan people's desire for competitive and inclusive elections on July 25," Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said Tuesday at a briefing.

Patel said that "democratic change will not be easy and certainly requires a serious commitment" and noted that Washington will continue to work with the international community and democratic actors in Venezuela to support the aspirations of the Venezuelan people.

"The full implementation of the Barbados Agreement offers the best path to restore the democracy that Venezuelans deserve. We think it will help improve economic and humanitarian conditions and also address the migration crisis," he added.

Maduro said in a televised broadcast that he received a proposal during two subsequent months from the U.S. government to reestablish talks and direct dialogue.

The Venezuelan leader said the talks will restart with the U.S. to comply with agreements signed in Qatar.

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez Gomez, will represent Venezuela in these dialogues, Maduro said, without giving further information.

The U.S. and Venezuela secured a prisoner exchange deal after months of negotiations mediated by Qatar in 2023.