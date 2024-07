Heads of Türkiye, Pakistan, Azerbaijan hold meeting in Kazakhstan’s capital

Leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 24th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Heads of State Summit in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

The meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took place behind closed doors.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, and Chief Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security to the President, Ambassador Akif Çağatay Kılıç.