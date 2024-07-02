YPG/PKK terrorists abduct dozens of opposition Kurdish group ENKS members in northern Syria

20 members of the opposition Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) were kidnapped on Tuesday in the Qamishli district of Hasakah province in Syria, currently controlled by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, local sources said on Tuesday.

Approximately 20 ENKS members and supporters who wanted to protest PKK/YPG terrorists' violations were kidnapped on Monday, local sources said.

Terrorists stormed the protest site, kidnapping Suleyman Oso, Mohammed Ismail, Abdulsamed Birro, Faisal Yusuf, Nimet Davut, and Taher Hassaf, as well as 14 other ENKS members and supporters, and assaulting them before they were taken away.

The whereabouts of the abducted ENKS members are still unknown.

In a statement, the opposition Kurdish group ENKS strongly condemned the "barbaric and savage" attack on peaceful protesters.

The group urged the US to condemn the crime against ENKS, holding the PKK's Syrian branches, the SDF and PYD, responsible for the attack.