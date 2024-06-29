Israel says 3 anti-armor missiles launched from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee

At least three anti-armor missiles were launched toward the Upper Galilee area near the Lebanese border, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported on Saturday.

One of these missiles landed in the Tel Hai area, while the other two landed in the Misgav Am area in the Upper Galilee region, with no reported casualties, it added.

It also noted that the Israeli army "responds with artillery fire to the sources of the attack."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese group Hezbollah reported targeting of surveillance equipment at Misgav Am, opposite the southern Lebanese border.

The group claimed achieving a "direct hit."

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,800 people since last Oct. 7.

Hezbollah has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Tel Aviv's onslaught on Gaza.





