Iraqi group carries out drone attack on southern Israel

An Iraqi resistance group announced early Wednesday that a combat drone had struck a target in Eilat, southern Israel.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it hit a vital "target in occupied Umm Al-Rashrash 'Eilat' by the use of drones."

The group, however, did not disclose the nature of the target, but stressed that it will "continue to destroy enemy (Israeli) strongholds."

It also stressed that "this attack comes in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity (Israel) against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly," in the Gaza Strip.

However, the Israeli army said a drone crashed near Eilat, but did not specify whether it was intercepted.

The Times of Israel news website reported, citing an Israeli army statement that an interceptor missile was fired at the flying object, but it did not specify whether the interception was successful.

The statement made no mention of any property damage or injuries caused by the incident.

Israeli social media accounts circulated video footage of an Israeli surface-to-air missile being launched in an apparent attempt to intercept a target in the sky over Eilat before it fell into the water.









