President Erdoğan, Lebanese PM discuss Israeli threat in Mideast over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday. During the conversation, they discussed Israel's attacks and threats against Lebanon, the Israeli attacks in Gaza, and the escalating tensions in the region.

President Erdoğan emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression. He underscored that Israel's efforts to escalate conflicts are extremely dangerous and reiterated Türkiye's solidarity with Lebanon against Israel's aggressive policies.

Erdoğan also stated that the international community and the Islamic world must tell Israel "enough is enough" before it's too late, as Israel's actions threaten regional and global peace.























