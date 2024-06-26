Türkiye condemns terror attack in Niger

Türkiye on Wednesday "strongly" condemned a terror attack in Niger, said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack, and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Niger," the statement said.

The statement said Türkiye is "deeply saddened" over the loss of people and injuries due to the attack in Tillabery, Niger.

Twenty Nigerien soldiers and a civilian were killed in an attack by "a coalition of terrorist groups" in western Niger on Tuesday, the government said.

The incident occurred when a detachment of the Defense and Security Forces was attacked on the outskirts of the village of Tassia in the Tillabery region in the tri-border area, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

At least nine other soldiers were wounded, it added.

The military government declared three days of national mourning from Wednesday, during which flags will fly at half-staff.

The ministry said the army later launched an operation in which dozens of terrorists were neutralized and their means of transport destroyed.

Lt. Gen. Salifou Mody, the minister of state for national defense, gave assurances of "the unwavering will of the defense and security forces to continue the fight for sovereignty."

The Tillaberi region, which borders Burkina Faso and Mali, faces regular attacks blamed on an affiliate of the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

Niger is ruled by a junta which ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum last July, citing a worsening security situation.