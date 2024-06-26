Sanctions by NATO ally on another member contradict essence of military alliance: Turkish foreign minister

Sanctions by a NATO ally on another ally contradict the essence of the military alliance, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Noting that among the allies, especially in the defense industry sector, sanctions, restrictions, and impediments should be completely lifted, Fidan said: "The imposition of sanctions by alliance member countries on each other is not consistent with the spirit of alliance."

"Sanctions and restrictions not only affect the allied country subject to them but also undermine NATO's deterrent capability and defense capacity," he added.

Fidan also said that extremely sensitive issues, such as the fight against terrorism, need all NATO allies to show maximum solidarity.

Emphasizing that Israel, under the guise of ensuring its own security, has been killing Gazans in front of the whole world and displacing millions of people, Fidan urged countries that unconditionally support Israel to "consider their attitudes before it's too late."