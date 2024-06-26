German foreign minister warns of regional war during visit to Lebanon

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned Tuesday that a "miscalculation" could trigger a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah and called for restraint.

During her one-day visit to Beirut, Baerbock met with her Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, following visits to Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

They discussed the situation in Lebanon and the broader escalation between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, according to a statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement emphasized "the importance of exerting all necessary efforts to prevent an escalation and expansion of the scope of the conflict."

Baerbock expressed "Germany's concern about the current tensions in the area and cautioned against reaching a deadlock, particularly if both Hezbollah and Israel reject a cease-fire.

Bou Habib reaffirmed "Lebanon's commitment to peaceful solutions, especially given the challenges it currently faces."

He called for international support and the strengthening of Lebanon's armed forces.

Baerbock also expressed concern about the ongoing clashes in southern Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

She warned that "failure to reach an agreement on a cease-fire would pose a danger to everyone, as it could escalate into a regional war, affecting not only Lebanon and Israel but the entire region."

Baerbock's visit to Beirut comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Recent developments have raised fears of a broader conflict, particularly after the Israeli army approved operational plans for a "wide-scale attack" on Lebanon.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 37,600 people since Oct. 7 last year.













