Syria open to initiatives on relations with Türkiye: State media

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on June 26, 2024, shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) meeting with the Russian President's special envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev in Damascus. (AFP)

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Wednesday said his country is open to initiatives on Syrian-Turkish relations.

Assad made statements on Syrian-Turkish ties during a meeting with Russian President's Special Envoy Alexander Lavrentiev, the Syrian regime's news agency SANA reported.

He affirmed that Syria is open to all initiatives regarding Syrian-Turkish relations as long as they are based on respecting the sovereignty of the Syrian state over all its territory and fighting all forms of terrorism, the agency said.

Lavrentiev reiterated his country's support for all initiatives aimed at normalizing relations between Syria and Türkiye.

He added that the current conditions seem more favorable than ever for the success of mediation, and reiterated Moscow's readiness to work to advance the negotiations, with the main goal to normalize bilateral relations.





















