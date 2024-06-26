Bolivian president denounces 'irregular' troop movements, urges respect for democracy

Military form up in front of Bolivia's government headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia, 26 June 2024. (EPA Photo)

Bolivian President Luis Arce denounced "irregular movements" Wednesday of the military in front of government headquarters in La Paz.

"We denounce irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army. Democracy must be respected," he wrote on X.

Images on social media showed a tank forcibly entering the Palacio Quemado, the presidential palace.

Media reports said Army Comdr. Juan Jose Zuniga is in the tank with one of the Cabinet ministers. Reports said Zuniga threatened a military uprising against the Arce government.

Zuniga was removed from his post Tuesday after making a series of threats against former President Evo Morales.

Morales denounced a coup.

"The coup d'état is brewing. At this time, Armed Forces personnel and tanks are deployed in Plaza Murillo," he wrote on X and called for social mobilization to "defend democracy."