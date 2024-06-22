UN chief Antonio Guterres calls on global community to take urgent action on climate change

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for urgent action on climate change during a speech on Saturday. He urged the international community to come together and address this critical issue.



"18 months will be crucial in the battle to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C (2.7F) and avoid devastating climate disasters. The UN has made fighting climate change a top priority and is pushing for nations to commit to more ambitious targets under the Paris Agreement. The ultimate goal is to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in order to prevent catastrophic effects on our environment. Let us work together to create a healthier planet and a safer future for all of us," the UN chief said in a statement.





