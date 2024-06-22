Israeli army uses Palestinian who had been shot with gunshot as human shield in West Bank

A video that spread quickly on Saturday showed a Palestinian man, covered in blood from gunshot wounds, tied to the front of an armored vehicle leading a convoy through the streets of Jenin in the northern West Bank.



The footage reveals Israeli military vehicles lining the street as the wounded man lies on the hood, bound by a rope and visibly injured.



Witnesses stated that this incident took place in Jenin's Jabariyat neighborhood after Israeli forces laid siege to a house. It is believed that they used the wounded man as a "human shield" while exiting the area to avoid potential explosives or gunfire from resistance fighters.



Eventually, Palestinian ambulances were allowed to reach him and transport him to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to witnesses, his injuries were not life-threatening and only affected his torso.



Abdullah al-Zagari, director of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, spoke to Anadolu about this event, labeling it as yet another example of the daily crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians, especially those who are under their custody.



He also criticized the international community for remaining silent and not taking action to prevent these ongoing atrocities.



Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,500 victims since Oct. 7.



At least 553 Palestinians have since been killed including 133 children and nearly 5,200 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.



Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



