News Diplomacy British home secretary accuses Farage of 'echoing Putin'

British home secretary accuses Farage of 'echoing Putin'

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, has been accused of parroting Vladimir Putin's justification for the invasion of Ukraine. The accusation was made by UK Home Secretary James Cleverly after Farage implied that NATO and the European Union's expansion may have played a role in provoking the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe.

DPA DIPLOMACY Published June 22,2024 Subscribe

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been accused of "echoing Putin's vile justification for the brutal invasion of Ukraine."



UK Home Secretary James Cleverly made the charge after Farage said "we provoked this war," drawing a link between NATO and European Union expansion in recent decades and the conflict in eastern Europe.



Appearing on the Panorama Interviews on BBC One on Friday, Farage faced questions about his opinion of Russian president Vladimir Putin.



He replied: "I said I disliked him as a person, but I admired him as a political operator because he's managed to take control of running Russia."



Putin has served continuously as either Russian president or prime minister since 1999, with elections which have been described as "rigged."



Farage, a former member of the European Parliament, also said: "Right, I'll tell you what you don't know, I stood up in the European Parliament in 2014 and I said, and I quote, there will be a war in Ukraine.



"Why did I say that? It was obvious to me that the ever-eastward expansion of NATO and the European Union was giving this man a reason to his Russian people to say, they're coming for us again and to go to war."



Farage went on to say he had been making similar comments "since the 1990s, ever since the fall of the [Berlin] wall" and added: "Hang on a second, we provoked this war.



"It's, you know, of course it's his fault – he's used what we've done as an excuse."



Farage has drawn criticism from senior politicians, including Cleverly who wrote on X: "Just Farage echoing Putin's vile justification for the brutal invasion of Ukraine."



Labour shadow defence secretary John Healy said Farage would "rather lick Vladimir Putin's boots than stand up for the people of Ukraine" and added: "These are disgraceful comments, which reveal the true face of Nigel Farage: a Putin apologist who should never be trusted with our nation's security.



"Up until now, there has been a united front amongst Britain's political leaders in supporting the people of Ukraine against the unprovoked and unjustifiable assault they have suffered at the hands of Vladimir Putin."



Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood told the Daily Telegraph: "Churchill will be turning in his grave.



"Putin, already enjoying how Farage is disrupting British politics, will be delighted to hear this talk of appeasement during our election debate."



Britain's general election is due to be held on July 4.









