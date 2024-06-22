Hezbollah hits Metula settlement in northern Israel with anti-tank missiles

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group fired anti-tank missiles on Saturday, striking two houses in the Metula area of northern Israel, causing fires in the area but no casualties are reported.

According to Israel's Army Radio, two houses on the border with Metula were directly hit by anti-tank missiles, causing fires in the area.



The radio said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters "targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Metula settlement with appropriate weapons, directly hitting them and causing them to catch fire."

In a separate statement, the group announced "targeting positions in Zabdine and Ramtha in the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba Hills with rocket weapons, hitting them directly."

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,500 people since last Oct. 7.

Hezbollah has linked the cessation of its attacks on Israel to the end of Israel's onslaught on Gaza.



