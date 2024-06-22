Haniyeh: Hamas open to any initiative that ends Gaza war

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian group, Hamas, reiterated Friday his group's openness toward any initiative that ends the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that meets the demands of the Palestinian resistance.

Haniyeh made the statement in a seminar in Beirut that discussed scenarios of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza.

The Hamas leader said the group is open to deal with "any document or initiative that ensures the foundations of the resistance's position in the cease-fire negotiations."

He reiterated Hamas' demands for a permanent cease-fire, full Israeli army withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction, the provision of relief and a prisoner swap.

Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, did not commit to any of the demands by Hamas and insisted on continuing its goal of totally defeating Hamas in Gaza.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt have so far failed to agree on a permanent cease-fire that allows a prisoner swap between Israelis and Palestinians.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 37,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







