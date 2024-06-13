Germany calls on Israel, Hamas to implement UN-backed cease-fire proposal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday called on Israel and Hamas to implement the UN-backed Gaza cease-fire plan.

Speaking to reporters during the G7 summit in Italy, Scholz said the leaders have discussed today international issues and the ongoing war in the Middle East.

"As you know, the US president presented a plan a few weeks ago which describes in detail how the hostages can be released, how peace can gradually emerge, how a cease-fire can be established," he said.

"We have jointly supported this plan, and we also welcome that the UN Security Council has done the same. Now it is important that all parties implement it. We are calling on Hamas in particular to give the necessary consent, so that this can work," he added.

The leaders of G7 nations gathered in the southern Italian region of Puglia on Thursday for an annual three-day summit to discuss global affairs, security issues, migration and climate change.

The leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, discussed the Middle East during a working lunch hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort.





